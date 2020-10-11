Would You Like A Deal?: Great Finds On Amazon Ahead of Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day had its wig pushed back to October 13-14 due to the COVID-19 global pandemic. With the company’s big sale day just around the corner, there are already deals customers can take advantage of.

The event usually takes place in July is now kicking off the holiday shopping season unofficially ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Shoppers usually take advantage of Prime Day to secure a bevy of devices, whether it’s a new laptop, pair of wireless headphones, gaming consoles, smartphones, or Amazon Alexa-powered devices.

Ahead of the October 13-14 Prime Day kickoff, Amazon is already offering some deals that Prime Members can take advantage of. So it would do you a great service sign-up for Amazon Prime’s 30-day trial membership so you can enjoy the great deals on the products listed below.

Amazon Echo

If you haven’t hopped on the Echo wave yet, now is the perfect time to do so. Announced last week, Amazon’s new ball-shaped Echo is already being offered in a great deal. A single Echo costs $100. Amazon is offering a two-pack for only $170 ($30 off). Just enter the offer code ECHO2PK when you’re checking out. The new Amazon Echo doesn’t officially ship out till October 22, but you can’t be mad at a chance to snag some Amazon’s new tech at a discounted price.

You can click here to take advantage of the sale.

Amazon Echo Dot

You can also land the smaller version of the Echo, the Echo Dot. You can score the new Echo Dot in a two-pack for just $80 ($20 less) when you enter the offer code DOT2PACK after you add two of the devices in your cart. One Echo Dot alone costs $50, so this is another great deal to take advantage of now ahead of its October 22 release. You can head here to hop on this deal.

If you want the Echo Dot that features a digital clock, you can also purchase them in a bundle deal for just $100 using the same offer code. This version of the Echo Dot is just a bit more expensive than the clockless version. This model doesn’t release until November 5th. You can head here to purchase the Echo Dot equipped with a digital clock.

You can still score the 3rd generation Echo Dot for just $39.99.

Wireless Earbuds

Need a new pair of wireless buds? Well, now is a good time to get a new pair. Sony’s WF-XB700 wireless earbuds usually cost $130, are now just $78 at Best Buy. The best part about this is that you don’t have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of this deal.

Apple’s AirPods are also on sale. You can get the wired version for $129 (originally $159) or opt for the AirPods that feature a wireless charging case for just $159 (originally $199).

Not to be left out, you can score Apple’s high-end AirPod Pro wireless earbuds for $219 (originally $249). The sale for all three versions of the AirPods begins October 10.

Televisions

Need to upgrade that television in the living room to 4K quality? Well, Insignia’s 50-inch 4K HDR television, which is normally $350, can be scooped up for $250 right now. It has Amazon’s Fire TV running on it as the OS and gives users access to streaming services like Disney+, Netflix, Prime TV, Hulu, and YouTube. You can also land a 43-inch version of the television for just $199, originally $299.

This is just a sample size of the deals coming October 13-14. We will be reporting when they officially go live point you in the direction of the devices you are looking to score during Prime Day.

