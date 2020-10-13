Kanye West Drops Presidential Ad Campaign

We have about 21 days up until the Presidential election and the Chicago native, Kanye West has to do a lot of catching if he’s serious about running for President.

So West has dropped a political ad to campaign himself for the job

This campaign dropped on social media, with West looking as President as possible, sending message to viewers about faith, religion, and prayer.

He is still urging voters to write on their ballots, his name, letting them know he is not running for Vice President.

Kanye is telling folks in California he’s still gunning for President.