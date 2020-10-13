LeBron James Facetimes his Mom After Lakers Win Championship

The King himself has claimed 4 of the NBA Championships, with there different franchises. Lebron James is a force to be reckoned with, both on and off the basketball court. He is a great family man, advocate for Black Lives Matter, and exceptional basketball player.

It was very emotional to watch him win his fourth ring, with teammates, JR Smith, Dwight Howard, Anthony Davis, Rajon Rondo, and much more.

But even more emotional to watch him facetime his mother and thank her for his success.

LeBron on FaceTime with his mother. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Z8wWqjhieB — Omar Raja (@OmarESPN) October 12, 2020

One thing we can say for sure is that no matter how old our sons get they will always have a warm heart of their mothers.

Congratulation King James. Do you think the Lakers will grab another ring?

