Lil Duval ft. T.I. “Don’t Worry Be Happy,” Pop Smoke ft. Lil Tjay “Mood Swings” & More | Daily Visuals 10.13.20

It’s been years since Lil Duval had his breakthrough smash “Smile” blasting out of speakers all over the place and though he hasn’t been able to replicate that kind of success, the man is still out here living his best life regardless of where he lands on the charts.

For his latest offering the comedian turned music artist links up with T.I. for his visuals to “Don’t Worry Be Happy” and hits the island to recreate the Bobby McFerrin with a comedic 2020 twist.

Back in the states Pop Smoke’s memory lives on and in the clip for his cut Lil Tjay assisted “Mood Swings,” Tjay goes through the motions with his boo thang while Smoke’s likeness appears in blue flames. R.I.P., Pop.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Black Violin, Young Moe featuring Kevin Gates, and more.

LIL DUVAL FT. T.I. – “DON’T WORRY BE HAPPY”

POP SMOKE FT. LIL TJAY – “MOOD SWINGS”

YOUNG MOE FT. KEVIN GATES – “MY SOUL REMIX”

BLACK VIOLIN – “IMPOSSIBLE IS POSSIBLE”

9INA & BIDNEY BLOOD – “BACK 2 BACK”

PHILTHY RICH – “STAND FOR SOMETHING”

DIZZY WRIGHT FT. ENCHANTING – “KEEP UP”

LIKYBO – “OUTSIDE”

BENNY FREESTYLES FT. MOD SUN – “EMPTY EYES”

