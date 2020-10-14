Azealia Banks Gets Booted Off Twitter, Account Suspended After Transphobic Tweets

Once again Azealia Banks has found herself in controversy and ultimately getting her Twitter account suspended due to her popping off some homophobic tweets on social media.

This past Tuesday (Oct. 13), Banks once again went off the rails for no reason known to man and slandered the LGBTQIAPK community and their access to healthcare because, well, we have no earthly idea. Apparently taking issue with their rights to healthcare, AB called for the cancelation of their healthcare while advocating for Latino factory farm workers to get access to Trump’s magical COVID treatments.

“CANCEL ALL THESE DUMBASS LUXURY TRANSGENDER HEALTHCARE ‘RIGHTS’ AND REDIRECT THE CASTRATION FUNDS TO THE LATINO FARMERS WORKING TO ACTUALLY FEED ANY OF US THROUGH THIS CRISIS.”

She then went on to say, “THEY DESERVE ACCESS TO THE TRUMP COVID TREATMENTS MORE THAN ANY OF YOU ASSHOLES *NEED* TO CHOP YOUR COCKS OFF AND GET BREAST IMPLANTS AND HORMONES. THIS IS BULLSHIT.”

Yeah, that’ll get you banned every time.

But before Twitter shut her down she continued to pop off on people calling her out for her homophobia saying “WHO F*CKING CARES. Your hoes wants free healthcare to pay for breast implants under the guise of body dysmorphia but a cis gender woman can’t make the argument that she’s uncomfortable with the size of her breasts/face and ALSO get free luxury plastic surgery procedures?”

Well, she’s now on timeout due to her out of pocket transphobic tweets and won’t be waxing toxic on healthcare, the gay community or immigrants for a minute.

Do y’all think Twitter was right to shut down her account or does her freedom of speech cover her hateful comments? Let us know in the comments section.

