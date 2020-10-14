Due To Russell Wilson Balling Out This Season, ‘Madden NFL 21’ Decided To Add Him To 99 Club

Make room Danger Russ is coming through.

The Madden NFL 21 99 Club had to make room for one more player. Russell Wilson is balling out this season, and his Seattle Seahawks currently have a 4-0 record. The Madden Ratings Adjustors are hard at work watching things play out during this unique NFL season and have taken notice of Wilson’s stellar play and decided that he too deserved to be in the distinguished club that features the leagues best players who have near-perfect ratings.

Believe it or not, this is the first time he has made into the 99 Club.

Coming into the season, Wilson was given a 97 overall rating before rightfully being bumped up to 99. According to the Madden Ratings Adjustors, these are the reasons they decided to change his rating:

Madden Ratings Adjustors felt Wilson has been the ultimate playmaker, has the best deep ball accuracy in the league, and is able to do the most without his feet set.

Adjustors have also boosted several other specific attributes since the start of the season due to Wilson’s outstanding play: Awareness, his short and mid Throw Accuracy, Play Action, on the run, and throwing under pressure.

Like the other members of the Madden NFL 21 99 Club, Wilson was blessed with a Madden 99 diamond pendant. His teammate and favorite target, DK Metcalf, did the honors of welcoming him to the club.

Wilson now joins Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey, Aaron Donald, Stephon Gilmore, and Michael Thomas.

Congrats to Russell Wilson on receiving the honor.

Photo: Michael Reaves / Getty

