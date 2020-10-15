Rumors started flying after it was reported that Kehlani had recently unfollowed Megan Thee Stallion on IG. Considering the fact that Kehlani rode for Megan in the past, even removing Tory Lanez from her album to support the Houston rapper, the move was surprising. People began to share their theories as to what happened but, thankfully, the Bay Area artist is clearing everything up.
“I am unfollowing everyone and starting at zero, Instagram only lets you go a certain amount at a time. I am trying to get to zero to start over again. I followed 2300 people.”
Kehlani Tells Why She Unfollowed Megan Thee Stallion was originally published on wiznation.com