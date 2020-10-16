The 614
Eye on The Community Featuring Columbus Women&Girls’Fest

Columbus Ohio Downtown

Source: nford / Radio One

Columbus Women&Girls’Fest was begun in 2018 by Dr. Elaine Richardson, Diann Johnson, JD, and Dr. Jamila Hunter, the Board of Directors of  the 501.c3 non-profit Education Foundation for Freedom (EFF). Our signature event is Columbus Women&Girls’Fest. This event celebrates women and girl-identified leaders in cultural arts as a form of personal empowerment, coalition building and community sustainability.

