Columbus Women&Girls’Fest was begun in 2018 by Dr. Elaine Richardson, Diann Johnson, JD, and Dr. Jamila Hunter, the Board of Directors of the 501.c3 non-profit Education Foundation for Freedom (EFF). Our signature event is Columbus Women&Girls’Fest. This event celebrates women and girl-identified leaders in cultural arts as a form of personal empowerment, coalition building and community sustainability.
Eye on The Community Featuring Columbus Women&Girls’Fest was originally published on joycolumbus.com
