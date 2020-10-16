Ashanti is fresh off her 40th birthday and the R&B singer/songwriter is still celebrating. Our good sis left us stunned when she pulled up on our timeline rocking and itty bitty golden bikini (that sent us running to the gym) and now she’s showing us she can be a hair chameleon as well, rocking 40″ of pink hair.
Ashanti debuted the booty-length look while thanking her followers for all their birthday love.
View this post on Instagram
Overwhelmed with love and gratitude. Thankful for all the blessings, lessons, reasons and seasons. I cannot express how happy I am for this next chapter in life. Thank all of you guys for the endless love and support throughout all of these years. The ups and downs the ins and outs the friends and foes. Everything happens for a reason and in Gods time. Thank you guys for all of your birthday wishes I truly appreciate you so much. Love y’all. 10/13 ♎️♎️♎️🎉🎉🎉🥳🥳🥳 @iam_jonathan_ hair @alicia_sereno @retrofete @hodgesbay_antigua @dreamyachtcharters @beaurevetravel
In another video, Ashanti can be seen swinging her long tresses in her hotel room, in Antigua, that is decorated with floral arrangements and rose petals. She completed the look with a rainbow cowl neck dress and simple double layed necklace, hoop earrings and bangle bracelets. She captioned the clip, “A lil strawberry short cake”
And which celebrity stylist shall we thank for providing us with this Ashanti eye-candy moment?! Jonathan Wright laid his hands on this lacefront that looks like it’s coming straight from the scalp.
Ashanti Rocks 40″ Of Pink Hair For Her Birthday Turnup was originally published on hellobeautiful.com