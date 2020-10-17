Benny The Butcher ft. Hit-Boy “Legend,” Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist ft. Conway The Machine “Babies & Fools” & More | Daily Visuals 10.16.20

With Westside Gunn and Conway The Machine’s 2020 solo albums already all over the streets, Griselda’s third spitter, Benny The Butcher just released his own dolo effort, Burden Of Proof to finish off the year for the heads.

To accompany the drop of BOP, Benny comes through with visuals for his album cut, “Legend” which features Benny hitting spots all over his city in his drop-top whip while dripping in ice like an eskimo.

His Griselda brother, Conway The Machine meanwhile continues to make the features rounds and links up with Freddie Gibbs in the strip club for some R&R, smooth tunes, and twerking in Gibb’s clip to “Babies & Fools.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Gucci Mane featuring Mulatto and Foogiano, G-Eazy featuring Blackbear, and more.

BENNY THE BUTCHER FT. HIT-BOY – “LEGEND”

FREDDIE GIBBS & THE ALCHEMIST FT. CONWAY THE MACHINE – “BABIES & FOOLS”

GUCCI MANE FT. MULATTO & FOOGIANO – “MEETING”

G-EAZY FT. BLACKBEAR – “HATE THE WAY”

HOMEBOY SANDMAN – “TRAUMA”

JUSTINA VALENTINE – “ONLY FANS”

MARKEE STEELE – “3 PIECE”

JUICY J FT. NLE CHOPPA – “LOAD IT UP”

