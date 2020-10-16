CLOSE
This Week’s Vitamins: “Dreams Don’t Have A Deadline Nor Expiration Date” + More!

DJ QuickSilva Vitamin of the Day

DJ QuickSilva’s “Vitamin Of The Day”

 October 13th- October 16th

 

Tuesday, October 13th: “Failure is Not the opposite of success, it’s a part of it”

 

Wednesday, October 14th: “Dreams don’t have a deadline nor expiration date”

 

Thursday, October 15th: “Stop losing sleep over what people think of you & start living Unapologetically”

 

 

Friday, October 16th: “Stop complaining about your situation & pivot until you figure it out” 

 

