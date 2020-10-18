Ask, and you shall receive. After putting it out in the universe that he wanted to appear on The Joe Rogan Experience, alleged Presidential candidate Kanye West is getting his wish.

In case you’re unaware, The Joe Rogan Experience is an immensely popular podcast which books a wide array of guests for the comedian/host/UFC to commentator to chat it up with. Also, it’s where Elon Musk was seen smoking weed in the studio.

On Saturday (Oct. 17), Yeezy took to Twitter to reveal he’ll be sitting down with Rogan next week on Friday. “Joe Rogan said it’s cool for me to design the set for our podcast this Friday,” tweeted West along with a photo of what looks like him and Rogan on a Facetime call.

Joe Rogan said it’s cool for me to design the set for our podcast this Friday ⛷ pic.twitter.com/9FOPjU36K3 — ye (@kanyewest) October 17, 2020

In case you missed it, on Oct. 12, Kanye West tweeted a video of Rogan speaking about the multi-hyphenate artist. It was enough to get him Yeezy to add, “Would love to go on Joe Rogan’s podcast LIVE this week I have my team trying to get your number Joe I’m in Calabassas Let’s do this my friend.”

Would love to go on Joe Rogan’s podcast LIVE this week I have my team trying to get your number Joe I’m in Calabassas Let’s do this my friend ⛷ pic.twitter.com/OCyqWlHaNH — ye (@kanyewest) October 12, 2020

No word on whether or not the interview will be happening in Calabasas, Wyoming or Rogan’s studio in Austin. But clearly it’s going down.

We trust Joe Rogan will ask Kanye West about potentially being used by the GOP strictly as a spoiler to help a white supremacist President stay in power.

Black Ops: Kanye West Says He’ll Be Appearing On ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

