Diva’s Daily Dirt: Beyoncé Confirms New Drop On The Way + Taraji P. Henson Is Officially A Single Woman

Beyoncé Confirms New Drop On The Way

Beyhivers, I hope your coins are in order because Beyonce just confirmed more IVY PARK DRIP drops on October 30th. We all know what happened last time; the website crashed, everything sold out with limited pieces in stores. Although we haven’t gotten a peek at any actual garments, we surely expect everything to sell out in record time. Pandemic or not.

Taraji P Henson is officially a single woman!

Well, she probably has been for a while now- but this is the first time we are hearing it from the source herself. Her recent birthday celebrations had fans wondering about her former fiancé’ #KelvinHayden being absent from all the festivities. Taraji says she is indeed single and things just didn’t work out, even though she was willing to go to therapy.

