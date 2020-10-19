CLOSE
First Look At Chadwick Boseman’s Last Film “Ma Rainey Black Bottom” Drops

Chadwick Boseman MR.PORTER

Source: Bjorn Iooss / Courtesy of MR.PORTER

We learned of the tragic passing of our beloved “Black Panther,’ Chadwick Boseman earlier this year in August. The movie star passed away at the age of 43 from stage 4 colon cancer and fans around the world are mourning his loss.  While the internet has had their theories on how the sequel to “Black Panther,’ will be filmed with Chadwick missing, he still had other projects coming down the pipeline. Netflix just dropped  the first official trailer to his last film featuring Viola Davis called “Ma Rainey Black Bottom.”

View this post on Instagram

TSR STAFF: Danielle J! @prettyaries16 ____________________ #Roommates, @Variety has the first official trailer of #ChadwickBoseman’s final film, #MaRaineysBlackBottom co-starring #ViolaDavis. The #Netflix film, based on August Wilson’s award-winning play of the same name, shares the story of trailblazing blues artist Ma Rainey, played by Viola Davis. _____________________ Chadwick Boseman plays Ma Rainey’s love interest Levee, an ambitious trumpeter who aspired to make his own mark in the Chicago music scene by putting a contemporary spin on old-fashioned songs. ____________________ Set in Chicago in 1927, the musicians grapple with issues of race, music, relationships and the exploitation of Black recording artists. “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” will drop exclusively on Netflix on December 18th. 🎥: (@netflix and @maraineyfilm)

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

The film is based on August Wilson’s award-winning play with the same name. Boseman plays Ma Rainey’s love interest Levee. The movie is set in 1927 as the musicians deal with race, music, and love.  The movie is set to stream on Netflix on December 18th.  Rest in Peace to Chadwick Boseman.

First Look At Chadwick Boseman’s Last Film “Ma Rainey Black Bottom” Drops  was originally published on kysdc.com

