If you had 30 minutes to prove to Cardi B you’re here to save her night by whipping together a look good enough for her to don at her next appearance, would you trip over your thimble or rise to the occasion like designer Haus Of Traviance? The custom dress maker is in bliss this morning as he reminisces on social media about creating Cardi the perfect little black dress when she needed it most.

Cardi raves about Traviance is a clip on his Instagram page as she rocks the simple but lethal LBD with platform sandals, paper boy hat and shiny jewels.

“I want to say thank you so much to you. He literally made this dress in 30 minutes.” Cardi said praising the rising designer in the video. Apparently Cardi was supposed to leave town and shipped all her clothing back to LA, but decided to stay in town at the last minute. With no clothes, her stylist Colin called around Atlanta until they found a designer who could pull together a look worthy enough for the disputed queen of rap.

And by Traviance’s beaming smile, you can gather he was equally elated and proud to lan Cardi as a client. Yeah it’s a simple dress , but if you know me then you know Cardi is my favorite person,” he captioned the video. “I talked about this moment for so long! I’m still on cloud 10000000 about it,” he added.

This isn’t the first time he whipped up a celebrity-ready look in minutes, he prepared this sexy gold sequin look for R&B songstress Queen Naija, who he reposted as he reminisced about his rise to fashion fame.

Having proven himself time and time again, Traviance certainly earned his self-proclaimed title of “the real needle ninja.

This Black Male Designer Made A Dress For Cardi B In Under 30 Minutes was originally published on hellobeautiful.com