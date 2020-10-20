Skai Jackson’s Dancing With The Stars costumes are becoming just as eye-popping as her energetic performances. The 18-year-old actress is having fun dancing and rocking fun looks every week while encouraging fans to vote for her.

The former Disney star, whose clap back is as strong as her skills, danced the”Cha Cha” in a platinum blonde ombe wig with pink tips. If her cotton-candy steez is giving you Nicki Minaj vibes, you’re onto something as she danced to “Say So” by Doja Cat ft Nicki Minaj.

Skai gave us the details on her festive look in another post, highlighting her hair stylist Ray Christopher a.k.a Hair4Kicks. Her face was beat and bejeweled by Alison Gladieux.

Last week Skai received her first “10” scorecard from the judges while paying homage to her Disney co-star Cameron Boyce, who died in 2019, after suffering a seizure.

Not bad for a teen star who spent her younger years learning how to sway in the best schools. In a previous Instagram post, Skai reminisced about her time at the Dance Theater of Harlem and stint at Chinese ballet school. Clearly she was made for this competition.

Despite scoring favorably throughout the four weeks of the competition, Skai admitted she struggles with anxiety.

“The last few years I’ve dealt with it and not knowing how to get through it. It’s been really hard for me,” she told People.com. “Doing Dancing with the Stars really challenges that,” she added. “I’m trying to break myself out of it in a sense and [I’m] fighting through it.”

Skai might battle anxiety, but that doesn’t stop her from rising to the occasion every week. Though her Cha Cha didn’t go as flawlessly as her headline-grabbing look, she was praised for her resilience. Way to go Skai!

Skai Jackson Slays ‘DWTS’ Performance With This Blonde & Pink Ombre Wig was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

