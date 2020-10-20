The Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion saga continue. Tory Lanez’s bodyguard comes forward with a statement saying allegedly what happened that night in the summer.

From the audio, the bodyguard says that it started because Megan found out that Lanez had been messing around with both women in the car, assuming it was her friend Kelsey. He also says that the hottie is lying about the bullet hit her but that it grazed her.

Do you think he’s cappin’?

Who's Cappin?! Tory Lanez's Alleged Bodyguard Explaining The Shooting Surfaces [WATCH]

