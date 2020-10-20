This year may have been a rough one in a variety of ways, but damned if it didn’t lead to some great music across the board. And it’s not over yet. Several high profile projects are still set to arrive, including releases from Drake, J. Cole, and Meek Mill — with the latter having confirmed as much on Twitter yesterday. Though he neglected to share any further details on the matter, Meek did reveal that he’d be dropping off his new album before 2020 wraps up.
We Be Trumpin: 15 Black Celebs Who Broke Bread With Or Supported Trump
15 photos Launch gallery
We Be Trumpin: 15 Black Celebs Who Broke Bread With Or Supported Trump
1. Kanye West1 of 15
2. Ice Cube2 of 15
3. Diamond and Silk3 of 15
4. Dennis Rodman4 of 15
5. Jim Brown5 of 15
6. Candace Owens6 of 15
7. Steve Harvey7 of 15
8. Isiah Washington8 of 15
9. Omarosa Manigault Newman9 of 15
10. Herschel Walker10 of 15
11. Paris Dennard11 of 15
12. Azealia Banks12 of 15
13. Pastor Mark Burns13 of 15
14. Stacey Dash14 of 15
15. Terrence K. Williams15 of 15
Meek Mill Confirms New Album This Year was originally published on wiznation.com