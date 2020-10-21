Bill Cosbys Team is Reassuring Fans That the 83 yr Old Actor is Okay

The 83 year old actor is doing okay behind bars even during the pandemic. He is expected to serve his full 10 year sentence after he was found guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

Bills Cosby’s team is posted a photo to show that the beloved actor is doing okay. This is the second photo of Cosby that has gone viral with him in prison.

This photo was taken by his publicist, Andrew Wyatt, during his first virtual video conference call with Mr. Cosby last week. We are posting this to reassure his family and supporters that he is doing ok during this pandemic. pic.twitter.com/mISjVmly2b — Bill Cosby (@BillCosby) October 21, 2020

Bill Cosby’s twitter account posted an image of him smiling, holding a phone. As you can see he does have a mask around his neck.

Stay Great Mr. Cosby

Courtesy of thejasminebrand.com