The Bed-Stuy Film Festival To Highlight Indie Filmmakers Virtually

Brooklyn might be gentrified as hell, but the culture will continue to flourish one way or another regardless of colonizing hipsters calling BK home for months at a time. But this year it will be virtually.

Such is the case with the upcoming BedStuy Film Festival which is poised to showcase the talents and visions of indie filmmakers whose diverse background offer something that multi-cultural OG natives of Kings County might be able to relate to and appreciate.

The virtual film festival will be held on the Black-owned digital platform VR VIP LIVE beginning October 23 through the 25th and each day will virtually spotlight films chosen by the programmers that align with its mission. The film categories include narrative short films, narrative documentaries, and narrative foreign films.

“A lot of indie filmmakers depended on the 2020 film festival season to get their films seen and discovered, hoping to connect with fans, and network at in-person events,” said Karen Gilmore, BSFF Programmer via a statement. “The BedStuy Film Festival offers an additional digital space for filmmakers to showcase their hard work and gives indie filmmakers an encouraging reminder that their art matters. We truly support their brave artistic contributions to the world of cinema.”

Sounds like a great and enlightening time to us.

“Even with the current state of the world, we hope to provide a platform to support and uplift systematically suppressed perspectives in the film industry during the global pandemic,” adds Nickie Robinson, who founded the BSFF in 2017.

Get more information (and register) at the BedStuy Film Festival website and let us know if you’ll be logging starting tomorrow. Check out a trailer below.

