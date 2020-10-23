Win Tickets to See Bone Thugs N Harmony & Twista At The Drive In Concert

Drive In Concert Series Text-To-Win Winning Weekend Sweepstakes

OFFICIAL SWEEPSTAKES RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE A PARTICIPANT’S CHANCES OF WINNING.

SWEEPSTAKES DESCRIPTION:

The Drive-in Concert Series Sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) will begin on October 23, 2020 and end on October 25, 2020 (“Sweepstakes Period”). Twelve (12) winner(s) will each be awarded a general admission ticket for one (1) vehicle with up to four (4) people max to attend the Drive In Concert Series featuring Bone Thugs and Harmony and Twista on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 4411 West Broad St Columbus, OH 43228 (ARV = $125) (“Prize”). Prizes for this Sweepstakes are provided by 22nd Foundation (“Prize Provider”). See below for further details.

HOW TO ENTER / EXECUTION:

Listeners of WCKX-FM (“Station”) who are legal residents of the United States residing within the Columbus, Ohio metropolitan area, and are 18 years of age and older at the time of Sweepstakes registration will be able to take part in this Sweepstakes. To participate in the Sweepstakes, listeners must do the following:

1. Sweepstakes participants must text the word “TWISTA” to short code 71007 when prompted by the on-air announcement. Standard text and data rates will apply.

2. All text entries must be received by 11:59pm local time on Sunday, October 25, 2020, or they will be void.

3. One entry per person per day during the Sweepstakes Period.

4. In the event of a dispute regarding the identity of a participant’s entry, the entry will be deemed to have been made by the authorized holder of the mobile account at the time the entry was made.

5. Winners will be selected by random drawing from among all eligible entries received via text message. Winners will be notified by phone and / or email and will be required to sign a release and waiver in order to claim their prize prior to collection (as defined below).

Winners will be instructed to come to the offices of the station located at 350 E. 1st Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201, to claim their Prize (“Prize Collection”). Winners must provide valid identification(e.g.viavalid state-issueddriver’s license,

passport or other government-issued I.D. containing the person’s name, date of birth, and photograph) to claim the prize. Identification documents must match information previously provided to the Station.

8. Prizes will be awarded only upon winner verification and final approval by the Station.