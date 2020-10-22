Who’s Cappin?! Disney Lost Shonda Rhimes to Netflix Over a Disneyland Pass

TV Producer Shonda Rhimes is out here showing her worth. After producing shows like Grey’s Anatomy and How To Get Away With Murder, she’s left Disney for Netflix. She had been constantly battling the network after budget cuts, commercial cuts, and more. After being there for 15 years, the straw that broke the camel’s back was a pass to Disneyland.

