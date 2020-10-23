Summer Walker & London On Da Track “Officially” Break Up

Summer Walker announces her breakup with London On Da Track (again…). How many times does a couple need to break up for it to be “official”? According to Summer Walker, she is “officially” single after breaking up and getting back together with mega-producer London On Da Track about 1,394 times.
