Wendy Williams Addresses Concerns Over Recent Behavior

Wendy Williams is finally addressing some very questionable behavior during a recent episode of The Wendy Williams Show. During Monday’s show Wendy explained she is very thankful for all her fans and having to entertain them is not easy.

“I’m not perfect, but I do appreciate you putting in the effort to watch us and I love entertaining you,” Wendy said during Monday’s show.

Fans questions Wendy’s heath after she struggle to walk to her seat and stumbled over her words during Friday’s show.

Wendy has had several health concerns in the past few years including lymphoma and graves disease.

Wendy Williams Addresses Concerns Over Recent Behavior  was originally published on kysdc.com

