Barack Obama To Be Guest On LeBron James’s ‘The Shop: Uninterrupted’

[caption id="attachment_920398" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: Jeremy Hogan / Getty[/caption] Walter Wallace Jr., a 27-year-old Black man from Philadelphia, was gunned down by city police after reportedly wielding a knife. Across Twitter, many are speaking out against the shooting and some are saying that the officers did little to de-escalate the violent confrontation. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Wallace was approached Monday (Oct. 26) in West Philadelphia after he was seen holding a knife. Video of the encounter shared by attorney Ben Crump shows that Wallace appears to be motioning towards the officers as they slowly crept back away him with their weapons drawn. Onlookers in the video swarmed the scene after Wallace was shot and chaos erupted from that point on. Reports say that Wallace was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died of his injuries as the protests continued to rage on. The publication adds that overnight protests and clashes with the police into early Tuesday (Oct. 27) morning has left a number of officers injured, including one suffering from a broken leg after being hit by a pickup truck. Other officers suffered minor wounds and injuries stemming from things being thrown at them by protesters. Wallace's father, Walter Sr., spoke about the death of his son while remarking he had been shot around 10 times. "Why didn’t they use a Taser?” Walter Sr. said outside his home. "His mother was trying to defuse the situation." As it stands, the streets of Philadelphia are most certainly tense as the morning goes on with some on social media voicing their anger and posing questions as to why the situation ended with Wallace's death. We've got those reactions listed out below. We also have the video of the incident below in the playlist section and we do warn that the images within may be disturbing to some. -- Photo: Getty