Barack Obama To Be Guest On LeBron James’s ‘The Shop: Uninterrupted’

Former President Barack Obama will be featured on the latest episode of LeBron James’s HBO show The Shop: Uninterrupted on Friday. The special edition show, which was produced under COVID-19 guidelines, will feature a conversation with Obama, James and his business partner Maverick Carter. They will discuss the NBA bubble, the racial justice movement, voting and the presidential election.
Friday’s episode of The Shop: Uninterrupted will air at 9 p.m. ET on Friday on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.
