Pizza Is Coming To Panera Bread

Pizza lovers rejoice! Panera Bread has announced the chain will be adding flatbread pizza to its menu. Starting Wednesday, pizza lovers will be able to choose from three pizza options: chipotle chicken and bacon, margherita or cheese. The pizza’s will be big enough to share will start at $7.99.

According to CNBC, Panera is adding the flatbread to the menu in an effort to increase sales and to cater to customers who are looking for more “inexpensive meal options”.

Will you be trying Panera’s new flatbread?

