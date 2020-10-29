Ghostface Killah’s Supreme Clientele still manages to stand out in a Wu-Tang Clan and personal musical catalog thick with classics. Ghost Dini recently revealed that he is working on a sequel to his landmark album.

Released in 2000, Ghostface’s sophomore album arrived when there were whispers that the Wu-Tang wasn’t hittin’ like they used. But thanks to production from the like of Phantom of the Beat, Carlos Broady, Juju of the Beatnuts and the RZA, and Ghostface’s bars, much of the aforementioned notions were quickly dispelled.

Yesterday (Oct. 29), Tony Stark took to Instagram to stunt in a Gucci fit, and reveal a proper re-up to Supreme Clientele is in the works. “WU-BLOCK.. SUPREME 2 IN THE MAKING!!!! #wutangforever #ghostfacemusic #supremeclientele #wublock #ghostfacekillah,” was the caption of the photo.

RAGU aka Raekwon and Ghostface United has had a good track record when it comes to sequels. In 2009, Raekwon dropped a sequel to his own classic, Only Built 4 Cuban Linx…, which was released in 1995, to critical acclaim.

Also, Ghostface is still the Wallabee Champ, obviously.

Ghostface Killah Working On ‘Supreme Clientele 2’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

