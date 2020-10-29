Dodgers Told To Quarantine Immediately Due To COVID-19 Positive Justin Turner’s Bonehead Decision

The Los Angeles Dodgers should be home still marveling at their World Series victory. Instead, they will be quarantining.

Following Justin Turner’s bonehead decision to come out and celebrate with his teammates after testing positive for COVID-19, the L.A. County Health Department advised the Dodgers to do a team-wide quarantine immediately. TMZ Sports spoke with Health Department officials, and they revealed that they got in contact with the Dodgers Organization immediately and gave them instructions “to prevent additional exposures.”

According to the celebrity gossip site, the Health Department “wished Turner a speedy recovery” and told him that he must quarantine like everyone else infected with COVID-19. They also warned that any Dodgers player or staff “who has been a close contact of a person who has tested positive for the virus for 15 minutes or more over a 24 hour period must quarantine for 14 days.”

Being that Turner was out hugging plus hi-fiving teammates and at one point removed his mask to take the team photo, the LACDPH suggested that EVERYONE should quarantine for 14 days per CDC protocols. He also happened to be sitting next to manager Dave Roberts who was diagnosed with cancer back in 2010 and is in the high-risk category to develop serious COVID-19 symptoms. Both men were maskless in the photo.

It was previously reported that the team was administered rapid PCR tests before being cleared to board a flight back home to Los Angeles, where they will quarantine.

Turner, 35, is expected to be a free agent next season is also looking at some severe punishment after the MLB did find that he violated COVID-19 protocols. It’s still unclear how he contracted the virus while in the MLB’s “soft bubble” during the playoffs. An investigation is still underway.

We sincerely hope that Dodger’s first championship in 32 years isn’t stained by Turner’s bonehead decision, possibly turning a team celebration into a super-spreader event.

Photo: Ronald Martinez / Getty

Dodgers Told To Quarantine Immediately Due To COVID-19 Positive Justin Turner’s Bonehead Decision was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On Power 107.5: