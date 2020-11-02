The 614
HomeThe 614

Eye on the Community ft. Otterbein Truth, Racial Healing, and Transformation

Columbus Ohio Downtown

Source: nford / Radio One

Otterbein University has been designated as a valuable community resource in starting conversations about race and social justice in central Ohio and changing the way community members think and talk about race-related issues.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Otterbein has been selected by the Association of American Colleges & Universities (AAC&U) as one of 23 universities to host Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation Campus Centers across the United States. Otterbein is the first institution in Ohio to receive this recognition.

 

 

The Latest:

Eye on the Community ft. Otterbein Truth, Racial Healing, and Transformation  was originally published on joycolumbus.com

Also On Power 107.5:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Close