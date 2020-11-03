Diva’s Daily Dirt: Timbaland Says Jodeci Changed R&B Forever And Then Hashtagged #VERZUZ

Timbaland says Jodeci changed R&B Forever and that we will all see soon! And then hashtagged #VERZUZ.

Who do you think would make the perfect R&B battle against JODECI?

Rapper Rod Wave Walks On Atlanta Stage As It Collapses

It was a pimp down situation for a second at a Rod Wave concert in ATL over the Halloween weekend. The rapper and his crew walked out on stage as the stage collapsed causing them to all fall.

It looks like Rod Wave was able to laugh it off as he posted and deleted the footage on his own Instagram with the caption:

“PIMP DOWN I REPEAT PIMP DOWN”

As videos began circling from the incident, many couldn’t help but notice former “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star and model Alexis Skyy also taking a tumble. Thankfully no one was seriously injured.

