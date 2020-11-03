Who’s Cappin?! Lore’l Is Calling CAP On You If You Don’t Get Out & Vote! [WATCH]

Lore’l breaks out the facts & historical data today to explain to you why we all need to get out and vote! If you voted already, tell a friend, or grab a family member and bring them to the polls!

Whether you vote for yourself, community, or ancestors, this election locally and nationally is so important for not only today but our future, so get out and vote! If someone argues with you about why they won’t vote, just send them this video!

