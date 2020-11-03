This Ohio woman is giving the ‘Florida Man’ a run for his money!
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose reported that a woman crashed her vehicle into a Miami County polling location at St. John the Baptist Church in Tipp City Tuesday morning.
“The woman was OK and was able to cast her ballot,” LaRose said.
Police at the scene said the woman mistakenly hit the gas pedal instead of the brake while trying to park the SUV.
No injuries were reported and voting continued after a short delay.
VIDEO: Ohio Woman Crashes Vehicle Into Polling Location, Still Votes was originally published on wzakcleveland.com