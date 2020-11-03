People Wearing BLM Shirts Being Asked To Move From Polling Places!?

If this was you GO BACK to your polling place!!
This is why knowing your rights when it comes to voting and going to the polls. You can not wear Joe Biden, Donald Trump or any other person on the ballot for elections gear, however, you can wear, black, women and all lives matter clothing because ‘live matter’ is not a political campaign. But it is being reported that people this morning turned up to the polls sporting these messages this morning and were asked to move away.
Cuyahoga County Board of Elections director Tony Perlatti said the Board of Elections is looking into reports of people who are wearing Black Lives Matter, Women Lives Matter, and All Lives Matter shirts being asked to move from polling places. Read More
Live Updates: Election Day Voter Suppression Reports Pour In As America Casts Ballots In Record Numbers
