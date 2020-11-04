History was made in Columbus after voters decide to vote yes for a civilian review board over the police.

This year we saw heighten tension between the police and civilians with multiple acts of police brutality with Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and other victims.

On Election Day Columbus decided to vote yes on “Columbus Issue 2” which will create both a civilian oversight with subpoena power and an inspector general’s office for the division of police to carry out independent investigations of alleged police misconduct.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther announced in July he was also seating a workgroup to help establish a civilian review board.

Source: NBC4i, ABC 6

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest:

Columbus Votes YES On Issue 2 For Civilian Review Board for Columbus Police was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On Power 107.5: