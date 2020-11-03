CLOSE
Politics
HomePolitics

Watch NAACP’s Live Election Coverage In 2-Night Special

United States in run-up to 2020 elections

Source: Yegor Aleyev / Getty

The NAACP is live streaming online coverage of the 2020 election in an effort to bring forward timely, relevant, and authentic stories of the Black experience in critical cities and swing states from around the country.

The NAACP has also planned a second night of coverage by hosting a Virtual National Town Hall on Wednesday night beginning at 8 p.m. ET to review the outcome and impact of this pivotal election.

“In one of the most critical election years, the NAACP is taking the lead to ensure our narratives, perspectives, and votes are documented and counted,” Derrick Johnson, the NAACP president and CEO, said in a pres release. “As we know, voter suppression and intimidation are rampant and pose a significant threat to our civic participation. This two-day election coverage special will allow us to actively call these tactics out in real-time as Black Americans head to the polls.”

Award-winning journalist Ed Gordon will also be participating in NAACP’s coverage.

“We need a space that speaks directly to our concerns, a space that is a bit more authentic than what we normally see on cable and broadcast. We will provide that with this special coverage,” Gordon said.

The schedule for Election Night is as follows:

7-8 p.m.

Introduction and Election Overview co-hosted by Mark Thompson and Aisha C. Mills and featuring Derrick Johnson, Rep. Marcia Fudge and pollster Henry Fernandez, who will take audience calls and questions.

8-9 p.m.

Power of Black Women Vote, Power of Black Male Vote, to be co-hosted by Jemelle Hill and Mark Thompson with analysis from pollster Terrence Woodbury and audience calls and questions.

9-10 p.m.

COVID-19 Impacts, Employment, Economics, co-hosted by Britany Cooper and Michael Eric Dyson along with featured guests and audience calls and questions.

10-11 p.m.

Black Lives Matter, Legislative Outlook, co-hosted by Adora Jenkins and Marc Lamont Hill with featured guests and audience calls and questions.

11 p.m.-midnight

Election Recap, co-hosted by Adora Jenkins and Marc Lamont Hill with featured guests and audience calls and questions.

Watch the NAACP’s live coverage of the 2020 election below.

SEE ALSO:

Follow NewsOne’s political coverage at The Black Ballot

South Carolina Senate

Down-Ballot Races Matter: Other Elections Of National Importance We Can't Ignore

7 photos Launch gallery

Down-Ballot Races Matter: Other Elections Of National Importance We Can't Ignore

Continue reading Down-Ballot Races Matter: Other Elections Of National Importance We Can’t Ignore

Down-Ballot Races Matter: Other Elections Of National Importance We Can't Ignore

[caption id="attachment_4043701" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Jaime Harrison, Democratic candidate for South Carolina senate | Source: Tom Williams / Getty[/caption] The world is watching with collective anxiety as the United States holds what sure seems like the most consequential presidential election in modern history. But as Donald Trump and Joe Biden wage a war of words against each other amid a pandemic and record unemployment, there are a number of other candidates campaigning for public offices across the country that also carry heavy implications that can't be ignored. [caption id="attachment_4043706" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Mississippi Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate Mike Espy. | Source: Drew Angerer / Getty[/caption] From people running for Congress to those seeking U.S. Senate seats -- as well as incumbents fighting to remain in office -- a change in the balance of power on Capitol Hill is looming large in certain pockets of America depending on how the elections turn out. And while the presidential election may not be decided anytime soon, that may not also be true for some of the down-ballot races, many of which polling shows are close contests. [caption id="attachment_4043702" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Florida Congressional candidate Pam Keith. | Source: Sun Sentinel / Getty[/caption] Aside from the House and the Senate, there also gubernatorial races being held in 11 states. Without diminishing the importance of that public office, there is arguably much more urgency being placed on the House and Senate races that will decide which political party will have control after four years of partisan politics that have left the country more divided than ever in recent memory. [caption id="attachment_4043705" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Maryland Rep. Kweisi Mfume. | Source: TOM WILLIAMS / Getty[/caption] It's those types of politics that allowed the majority-Republican Senate to force the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court in record time instead of prioritizing a stimulus bill that would have provided much needed financial relief to the American people as well as small businesses teetering on the verge of existential disaster. [caption id="attachment_4043703" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Georgia U.S. Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock. | Source: Tom Williams / Getty[/caption] If elected, Biden has pledged to work with the Congress and not against it, as Trump has done while enjoying a Republican majority in both the House and Senate until the 2018 midterm elections, after which the House voted to impeach him. However, after the proceedings advanced to the senate, where republicans ruled, the president was quickly acquitted. [caption id="attachment_4043704" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Kentucky U.S. Senate candidate Amy McGrath. | Source: Jon Cherry / Getty[/caption] It was a prime example of the types of consequences that elections not involving the president can have even when the president is factored into the equation. [caption id="attachment_4043707" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Cori Bush, Democratic nominee for Missouri Congress. | Source: Peacock / Getty[/caption] With that in mind, scroll down to keep reading about some of the down-ballot races that NewsOne has identified as being among the most crucial and carrying major implications not just for the states involved and local communities but also for the entire country.

Watch NAACP’s Live Election Coverage In 2-Night Special  was originally published on newsone.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Close