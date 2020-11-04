I Tried The Oral-B iO Toothbrush Celebrities Like Kelly Rowland Are Raving About

The Oral-B iO power toothbrush is a teeth-brushing beast.

Up until now, I’ve been perfectly fine with my $5.99 electric toothbrush. In fact, my toothbrush didn’t get a motor until a month ago. It’s safe to say, I never expected to own one that retails $329.99. A $300 toothbrush?! What could it possibly do better than my old one? Then I tried it and there really is a different between my old brushing utensil and the plaque smacking device that is the Oral-B iO.

This is no regular toothbrush folks, this is a device that comes with a small engine that could start a Corvette. The Oral-B iO series 9 comes with a charging pad and features functions that will have you timing how long you brush your teeth. The bluetooth brush features and interactive color display that changes colors to help guide you to the places, in your mouth, you need to clean most. It even has a mini screen that shows you battery life and different brushing settings, including: “daily clean, whitening, gum care, sensitive, intense, super sensitive and tongue clean.”

It has its own app that uses sophisticated 3D brushing recognition and AI technology to assess your brushing habits. While that’s a little too advanced for me, I truly enjoy teeth brushing time even more than I did before. (I brush my teeth at least three times a day).

My favorite feature? I really enjoy the dentist-inspired round brush head and the long shank that allows me to reach the back of my mouth with ease. After the whole experience, I felt like I got a professional teeth cleaning in the comfort of my own bathroom.

Oral-B recently donated $1 million in product and dental care to the Dental Lifeline Network–a national charitable organization with the goal of improving the oral health of people with disabilities, the elderly, or medically fragile.” In addition to putting their money where their mouth is, Oral-B also partnered with local dental professionals to gift the power brush to hundreds of deserving patients, including:

A mother in Arizona whose son passed away due to COVID

A frontline healthcare worker in Maryland

An elementary school teach in Arizona adjusting to virtual teaching

So your coin is going to a company who values family, mothers and the elderly.

Cop your iO Series 9 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, here.

