Joe Biden has officially broken Barack Obama’s record for the most-ever votes cast for a Presidential candidate in a U.S. Election. Despite leading the popular vote, ballots are still being counted to determine whether Joe Biden will officially become the next President of the United States. Both sides turned out, mailing in more votes than ever before in history and turning up at the polling stations. Several states are still counting ballots and, with a recount expected in Wisconsin, it could be days or weeks before we found out who won.
Rona's Revenge?: Stage Collapses At Rod Wave Concert, Twitter Has Jokes
11 photos Launch gallery
Rona's Revenge?: Stage Collapses At Rod Wave Concert, Twitter Has Jokes
1.1 of 11
2.2 of 11
3. Why are y'all like this?3 of 11
4.4 of 11
5.5 of 11
6.6 of 11
7. A fresh haircut, wasted.7 of 11
8.8 of 11
9.9 of 11
10.10 of 11
11.11 of 11
Joe Biden Breaks Obama’s Record For Most Votes For Presidential Candidate was originally published on wiznation.com