Donald Trump Wants the Voting Counts to be Stopped

Just days after the election, and still we do not know he the next president of America will be. However there are four states who are still counting their votes before they know which candidate will gain another vote, to votes from their electoral college.

President Donald Trump is over the counting of votes and looking to SUE the state of Michigan for a recount.

“What I have is, at best, a hearsay affidavit that addresses a harm that would be significant,” said Judge Cynthia Stephens. “We’ve got an affidavit that is not first-hand knowledge.”

The judge has dismissed his case for a recount of votes this Thursday.

We are all use to POTUS and his twitter fingers, and of course he is having a rant on their regarding this years election.

STOP THE COUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2020

The count will go on until one of the candidates reaches 270 electoral college votes.