Ice Cube took to Twitter this morning to get some things off his chest as we all await to see who will be president. Headkrack & the crew discuss what Cube should do next. It looks like Kodak Black isn’t letting his prison sentence hold up new music, and it is being reported that the lawyer of the alleged gunman in the XXXTentacion murder has filed a motion to throw out the prosecution’s evidence under the premise that his client was mentally incompetent.
Hip-Hop Spot: Ice Cube Still Doesn’t Understand Why You’re Mad At Him [WATCH] was originally published on themorninghustle.com
