Lebron James Ask the City of Akron to Speak Up In the Wake of Erica Weem Death

The murder of Ericka Weems, a 37-year-old woman from West Akron, was found shot dead in her home this past Monday. Her family is struggling t find answer and to understand how a woman so dedicated to care for others can be targeted in an act of senseless violence.

“She’s a spectacular person,” Darrell Weems Sr. said of his daughter. “I don’t know why anybody would want to hurt her.”

Her childhood friends are asking for answers….

That childhood friend happens to be LeBron James.

“AKRON OHIO!! My brother’s sister was murdered this past weekend in her home!,” James said on Twitter. “My brother’s family need answers to why and by whom.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Call the Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS. Text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous.