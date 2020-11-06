CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Chef Q.’s Pan Seared Chicken Thighs With Chardonnay Shiitake Mushroom Sauce Recipe [WATCH]

Chef Q. Latrice shared a very interesting recipe on the show with Da Brat in mind! She’s taking a regular chicken thigh meal and turning it into a one-pot chicken masterpiece.  Listen to the clip to hear how to make pan-seared chicken thighs with chardonnay shiitake mushroom sauce.

This pan-seared chicken thighs with a chardonnay shiitake mushroom sauce may sound fancy, but it would be great for Sunday dinner and @lilchefsvittles shows you how to make it.

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

‘Tis The Season: Pumpkin Recipes You’ll Want To Make All Year

12 photos Launch gallery

‘Tis The Season: Pumpkin Recipes You’ll Want To Make All Year

Continue reading ‘Tis The Season: Pumpkin Recipes You’ll Want To Make All Year

‘Tis The Season: Pumpkin Recipes You’ll Want To Make All Year

Chef Q.’s Pan Seared Chicken Thighs With Chardonnay Shiitake Mushroom Sauce Recipe [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Close