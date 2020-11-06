5 Kamala Harris Tees You Need In Your Closet

Kamala Harris is on her way to making history as the first Black woman to be Vice President in the United States. As a Black woman, I am ecstatic, overjoyed and extensibly proud of how Black women continue to push this nation forward. We went from not having the right to vote to commanding the second highest office in the world. From coming out big time at the polls against Trump to taking a rightful seat at the table inside the White House, we show up on every front.

If you’re equally as proud and want to show it off with your fashion, here’s five shops that sell Kamala wear to fit your fly wardrobe.

Killa Cam Tee

Source: Lauren Napier / Lauren Napier

Tecknicolor’s “Killa Cam” tee ($45) is the perfect combination of pop culture and politics. If your a hip-hop fan, you undoubtedly recognize the remixed version of Cameron’s classic pink cellphone flick. The “Killa Kam,” standing for Kamala, makes it even better.

Lauren Napier, pictured above, considers herself a fashion statement making tee expert. “I am the queen of statement tees hats and hoodies,” she told us via DM. “You say what you mean without uttering a word. People will approach you or move away. I’m fearless in my convictions so I’m always up for the conversation.”

Soror Vice Pres. Crew

Kamala Harris is a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and her fellow sorors couldn’t be happier to rock their pink and green while paying homage to the soon-to-be VP. This “Soror Vice Pres. Crew” ($30) allows you to rep the AKA colors (or your favorite colors if you aren’t a soror), while uplifting Harris with fashion.

KAMALA College Crew

Source: Syreta Oglesby / Syreta Oglesby

Speaking of sorors, Syreta Oglesby rocked this KAMALA college crewneck to the polls to pay homage to the DIVINE 9.

“My outfit was inspired by the fact that we have a Vice Presidential candidate who is a fearless Black Woman,” she told us in an election day interview. “She, like me, happens to be a proud graduate of a HBCU. She, like me, happens to be a proud member of the DIVINE 9.”

This bold Kamala crew can be found on ETSY in various colors.

“Pronounced Comma: la” Tee

Source: TheBusinessBabes / Etsy.com

Put some respeck on Kamala’s name (please read in your best Birdman voice). Just in case you come across a hater who can’t properly pronounce Kamala or purposely chooses to mispronounce it, give them a lesson without even pursing your lips in this tee from The Business Babes ($21.99).

“I’m Speaking” Sweatshirt

One of the slogans that came out of the Biden/Harris campaign was Harris’ memorable line during the VP debates, “I’m speaking.” It wasn’t long before you could find the defining quote on apparel.

Election 2020 poll worker Kaliswa rocked this “I’m speaking” sweatshirt from Phenomenal Woman ($59) to the polls and repped for her favorite candidate with her swag. When asked about her fashion choice, she said, “it FELT good to know I had it on,” under her bubble coat. “I’m Speaking” felt really powerful as I cast my vote for Biden/Harris.”

