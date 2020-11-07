Everyday is national something, although we can’t say who has deemed these days to hold the honor that they do.

November is here and this month will be full of blessings, prosperity, and opportunity. Today is the 7th day of November an according to nationalcalendarday.com its National Play outside day. Even though we live in the north, and the month is usually cold, today its around 74 degrees outside.

So you have every reason to celebrate the day and get your behind out there and enjoy the weather. Any day now we can have snow on the ground, so don’t wait take in that beautiful scenery of fall.