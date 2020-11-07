Beyonce Planning Virtual Live Concerts for 2021

YES!! This I am here for, a Beyonce Vitrual Live Concert.

The Queen Bee ha been keeping an eye on other artists who have gone the virtual route for live performances amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to The Sun, Beyonce is reportedly scratching all live shows for 2021 and trading them in for digital concerts.

A source stated

“Beyonce and her team are currently mapping out a plan to create a virtual live show to showcase her new music in 2021, now that she can’t tour because of COVID.”

They continued:

“Bey has been touring since the late ’90s and was planning a large world tour in 2021 before the pandemic took hold. Following the success she had with (2016 album) Lemonade, and Disney film Black Is King, she started writing and recording feel good tracks inspired by new artists like Dua Lipa and The Shindellas. She’s ready to dance again.”

Wouldn’t you love to see Beyonce up on stage again! I went to the last concert twice, so this is right up my lane, and since it is COVID Im cool with her doing virtual, the better protection for her and us. I wish outside would really hurry up and open all the way back up.

It looks like her new music will be all about her passions as she added:

“I came into the music industry at 15 years old and grew up with the world watching, and I have put out projects nonstop. I’ve spent a lot of time focusing on building my legacy and representing my culture the best way I know how. Now, I’ve decided to give myself permission to focus on my joy.”

Yes B we are here for it! Aren’t you excited to watch a virtual live concert from the Queen.