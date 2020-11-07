COVID in Ohio

Slowly but surely us Ohioans have been trying to get out lives back together since the pandemic. Outside has opened back up allowing some to get back to work while others continue working from home.

With a fast pace society we are, we couldn’t wait to hurry and try to get back to normal. Bar hopping, house parties, schools opened, restaurants opened. I have to admit it feels great to be back outside, but there is always this voice in the back of my head about how COVID is still very much out here.

According to 10tv.com Ohio has seen their highest number of COVID cases for one day, 5,375 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 145 new hospitalizations.

Governor mike DeWine is aware of these numbers and stated that numbers would continue to rise with everyone being back outside.

Here are the numbers:

232,171 confirmed cases

5,177 deaths

20,137 hospitalizations

182,878 presumed recoveries*

Just do you part in protecting yourself and your family, limit your travel, and wear a face mask.

Also was those hands, don’t touch your mouth or eyes.