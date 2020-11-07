World Leaders Congratulate Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Win

Well America we have our 46th president of the United States of America, and its President Joe Biden, along with him is the first Black woman Vice President, Kamala Harris, with an historic achievement.

This is a victory that America is raving about, and even world leaders are celebrating the victory with us.

“Welcome back America !” tweeted the mayor of Paris. Referencing the Paris climate accord that Trump pulled out of, Anne Hidalgo called Biden’s victory “a beautiful symbol to act more than ever together against the climate emergency.”

Welcome back America ! Félicitations à @JoeBiden et @KamalaHarris pour cette élection ! Alors que nous allons célébrer les 5 ans de l’Accord de Paris, cette victoire est un beau symbole pour plus que jamais agir ensemble face à l’urgence climatique. 🇺🇸 #Election2020 — Anne Hidalgo (@Anne_Hidalgo) November 7, 2020

In Rome, people gathered in a coffee bar broke out in cheers when media outlets delivered the news. A city official in Berlin said, “After the birth of my son, the election of Joe Biden is by far the best news of this year.”

“We’re looking forward to working with the next U.S. government,” German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas tweeted. “We want to work in our cooperation for a new trans-Atlantic beginning, a New Deal.”

In Italy

Congratulations to President-elect @JoeBiden. The friendship between Italy and the United States has deep and historical roots. Ready to keep on working to make our relations ever stronger in defense of peace and freedom. 🇮🇹🇺🇸 — Luigi Di Maio (@luigidimaio) November 7, 2020

How dope is it that the world is celebrating with us.

