2 Chainz ft. Mulatto “Quarantine Thick,” Statik Selektah ft. Nas & Joey Bada$$ “Keep It Moving” & More | Daily Visuals 11.9.20

2 Chainz latest project So Help Me God was supposed to hit the streets this past October 30th, but unfortunately that wasn’t the case and while his horde of fans continue to await it’s release he’s got a little something to hold them over until it does.

Self isolating at home with a gang of thick young women in his Mulatto assisted visuals to “Quarantaine Thick,” Chainz gives us an example of how exactly you get stubborn men to quarantine at home during a pandemic with little to no complaints. Just sayin.’

Back in New York Statik Selektah teams up two of New York’s finest in his animated visuals to “Keep It Moving” which features some real artistic visuals to bring Nas and Joey Bada$$’s clever lyricism to life. This was hella dope.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Casanova featuring Ugly God and Duke Deuce, Sheck Wes, and more.

2 CHAINZ FT. MULATTO – “QUARANTINE THICK”

STATIK SELEKTAH FT. NAS & JOEY BADA$$ – “KEEP IT MOVING”

CASANOVA FT. UGLY GOD & DUKE DEUCE – “VIRGIL”

SHECK WES – “RICH ONE DAY”

DRAKEO THE RULER – “FIGHTS DON’T MATTER”

PESO PESO – “NO BRAKES”

NAV FT. LIL BABY – “DON’T NEED FRIENDS”

DOE BOY & SOUTHSIDE – “STIMULUS CHECK”

BOB MENAXE & YFN LUCCI – “ON CAMERA”

