Who’s Cappin?! Larsa Pippen Says She Dated Tristan Thompson Before She ‘Introduced Him’ to Khloé Kardashian

This morning, Lore’l had to give Who’s Cappin to Larsa Pippen. Not only did she accuse Kanye West of brainwashing the Kardashians against her, but she also revealed that she actually dated Tristan before he got together with Khloé. This new information also leads to Jordyn Woods seemingly responding with a tweet saying, “Make it make sense.”

Lore’l breaks it all down but had to call cap on Larsa today!

