Wendy Williams Feels Donald Trump Has the Right to Investigate Election

So in case you are behind in whats going on with the election. President Donald Trump has taken an L to President elect Joe Biden. According to CNN.com, Joe Biden beat out President Donald Trump 290 electoral votes to 212.

A candidate had to receie 270 to win the Presidential election.

Welp! Not everyone is happy with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris getting the victory, some are even calling for a RECOUNT including the 45th President of the USA, Donald Trump.

Wendy Williams feels as ig he has the right for a RECOUNT! And you know what Im fine with that, well have the chance to watch Donnie lose twice.

Should Donald Turmp get a RECOUNT?

