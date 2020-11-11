CLOSE
Ring Smart Doorbells Recalled Because Of Possible Fire Hazard

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty


 

Ring, the very popular smart doorbell, is having to recall a number of their products. According to CNN, Ring is recalling 350,000 of their doorbells because of a report of them catching fire.

Consumers Products Safety officials say, “the video doorbell’s battery can overheat when the incorrect screws are used for installation, posing fire and burn hazard.”

The $100, second generation, doorbells were sold on Ring’s website and on Amazon earlier this year between June and October.

Ring Smart Doorbells Recalled Because Of Possible Fire Hazard  was originally published on kysdc.com

